International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Down 1.2% - Should You Sell?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $300.18 and last traded at $301.9320. Approximately 9,449,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 7,086,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.63.

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Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to help enterprises scale AI faster, combining IBM Consulting, industry-specific agents, and Google’s Gemini Enterprise platform; the deal was described as a multi-billion-dollar opportunity and supports IBM’s push deeper into software and AI. Article Title

IBM announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to help enterprises scale AI faster, combining IBM Consulting, industry-specific agents, and Google’s Gemini Enterprise platform; the deal was described as a multi-billion-dollar opportunity and supports IBM’s push deeper into software and AI. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary from Barclays and Citi added to the momentum, with Barclays initiating coverage at an overweight rating and a $350 price target, while Citi highlighted IBM’s strengthening position in the emerging quantum computing market. Article Title

Analyst commentary from Barclays and Citi added to the momentum, with Barclays initiating coverage at an overweight rating and a $350 price target, while Citi highlighted IBM’s strengthening position in the emerging quantum computing market. Positive Sentiment: IBM’s expanding quantum-computing investment is also fueling optimism, with coverage pointing to its $10 billion-plus commitment and the possibility that IBM becomes one of the biggest long-term winners in the sector. Article Title

IBM’s expanding quantum-computing investment is also fueling optimism, with coverage pointing to its $10 billion-plus commitment and the possibility that IBM becomes one of the biggest long-term winners in the sector. Positive Sentiment: IBM continued building its AI narrative with new partnerships, including a three.ws collaboration on AI-powered 3D workspaces and enterprise AI, reinforcing the company’s positioning in hybrid cloud and regulated-industry use cases. Article Title

IBM continued building its AI narrative with new partnerships, including a three.ws collaboration on AI-powered 3D workspaces and enterprise AI, reinforcing the company’s positioning in hybrid cloud and regulated-industry use cases. Neutral Sentiment: IBM also launched an AI Builders Challenge and expanded IBM Bob access to 20,000 post-secondary institutions, which supports talent development and longer-term adoption but is less immediately material to revenue. Article Title

IBM also launched an AI Builders Challenge and expanded IBM Bob access to 20,000 post-secondary institutions, which supports talent development and longer-term adoption but is less immediately material to revenue. Negative Sentiment: Some traders are also cautious after a sharp recent run-up, with articles warning IBM may be looking extended and vulnerable to an overvaluation pullback despite the positive catalyst flow. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush set a $350.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $244.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $283.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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