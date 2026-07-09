International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Down 2.4% - Here's What Happened

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $284.44 and last traded at $294.7890. Approximately 7,705,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 7,278,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $302.05.

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Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM announced major upgrades to its Bob platform, adding multi-agent AI capabilities, analytics, and modernization workflows aimed at speeding enterprise software development and improving developer productivity.

IBM announced major upgrades to its Bob platform, adding multi-agent AI capabilities, analytics, and modernization workflows aimed at speeding enterprise software development and improving developer productivity. Positive Sentiment: IBM continues to highlight progress in quantum computing and AI infrastructure, including work tied to fusion-energy modeling and broader enterprise technology adoption, which supports its long-term growth story.

IBM continues to highlight progress in quantum computing and AI infrastructure, including work tied to fusion-energy modeling and broader enterprise technology adoption, which supports its long-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street commentary and trading-signal articles suggest IBM remains supported by analyst optimism, but sentiment is mixed ahead of the company’s second-quarter earnings report on July 22.

Wall Street commentary and trading-signal articles suggest IBM remains supported by analyst optimism, but sentiment is mixed ahead of the company’s second-quarter earnings report on July 22. Negative Sentiment: Starbucks’ move to build internal AI tools to replace Microsoft and IBM software raises a broader concern that large customers may increasingly cut back on legacy enterprise software spending, pressuring IBM’s software revenue outlook. Article Title

Starbucks’ move to build internal AI tools to replace Microsoft and IBM software raises a broader concern that large customers may increasingly cut back on legacy enterprise software spending, pressuring IBM’s software revenue outlook. Negative Sentiment: Separate market updates report IBM stock trading lower despite the company’s quantum-computing buzz and new AI platform updates, suggesting investors are focusing more on near-term competitive risk than on product announcements.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Business Machines from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBM

International Business Machines Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $277.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68. The business's fifty day moving average is $261.32 and its 200 day moving average is $266.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,996,293 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,290,452,000 after acquiring an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605,083 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,679,105,000 after acquiring an additional 336,069 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in International Business Machines by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,523,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,063,653 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,893,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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