International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Down 3.2% - Here's Why

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $261.88 and last traded at $262.0410. 5,486,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 7,094,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.81.

Get IBM alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM continues to reinforce its AI and hybrid cloud narrative with new product and partnership announcements, including Apptio’s AI-powered finance and cloud optimization tools and IBM’s Big Replicate launch with Cirata to address enterprise AI data bottlenecks. These moves support IBM’s push to monetize enterprise AI infrastructure and governance. Article Title Article Title

IBM continues to reinforce its AI and hybrid cloud narrative with new product and partnership announcements, including Apptio’s AI-powered finance and cloud optimization tools and IBM’s Big Replicate launch with Cirata to address enterprise AI data bottlenecks. These moves support IBM’s push to monetize enterprise AI infrastructure and governance. Positive Sentiment: IBM released a global study highlighting AI sovereignty and enterprise dependency risks, a theme that could boost demand for IBM’s governance, security, and infrastructure offerings as companies look for more control over AI systems and data residency. Article Title

IBM released a global study highlighting AI sovereignty and enterprise dependency risks, a theme that could boost demand for IBM’s governance, security, and infrastructure offerings as companies look for more control over AI systems and data residency. Positive Sentiment: Several analyst and commentary pieces argued IBM may be undervalued and still has room for multiple expansion, suggesting some investors see the recent pullback as a potential buying opportunity. Article Title Article Title Article Title

Several analyst and commentary pieces argued IBM may be undervalued and still has room for multiple expansion, suggesting some investors see the recent pullback as a potential buying opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: IBM executives are being cited in broader industry coverage on European tech sovereignty and AI policy, which keeps IBM visible in the strategic AI discussion but does not appear to be a direct earnings driver yet. Article Title

IBM executives are being cited in broader industry coverage on European tech sovereignty and AI policy, which keeps IBM visible in the strategic AI discussion but does not appear to be a direct earnings driver yet. Negative Sentiment: Recent trading commentary noted IBM stock has been weakening even as the broader market rises, reflecting investor caution after a sizable pullback from earlier highs. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.61. The stock has a market cap of $246.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here