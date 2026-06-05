International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Down 5.5% - Time to Sell?

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) were down 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $281.07 and last traded at $285.0620. Approximately 12,147,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,134,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.77.

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Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $245.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $2,446,429,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,523,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,756 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,617,117 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,663,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,552 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,896,675 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $561,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,026 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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