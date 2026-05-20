International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Up 1.1% - Here's What Happened

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $225.00 and last traded at $224.7120. 4,860,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 5,973,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.33.

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Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Argus set a $360.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $239.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.55.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after buying an additional 1,439,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,996,293 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,290,452,000 after purchasing an additional 518,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605,083 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,679,105,000 after purchasing an additional 336,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,523,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,063,653 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,893,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,602 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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