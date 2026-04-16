International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading 2.4% Higher - Here's What Happened

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $251.22 and last traded at $250.7840. 4,803,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 5,645,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.80.

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Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus set a $360.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.88.

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International Business Machines Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company's 50 day moving average price is $250.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. International Business Machines's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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