International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 600 at Citigroup

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International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 610 to GBX 600 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.49% from the company's current price.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 398.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.79. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 246.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 464.28. The firm has a market cap of £18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 390.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 400.89.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

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