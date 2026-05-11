International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (OTCMKTS:ICAGY - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICAGY shares. Barclays upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

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International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $10.53 on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 75.60% and a net margin of 10.38%.The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group OTCMKTS: ICAGY is a Europe-focused airline holding company formed in 2011 through the combination of British Airways and Iberia. The group owns and operates a portfolio of passenger carriers that provide short-haul, long-haul and low-cost services, together with associated aviation businesses. Its operations span international and domestic markets, with extensive networks across Europe, transatlantic routes and links to Latin America and other global destinations.

IAG's principal airline brands include British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, Vueling and LEVEL.

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