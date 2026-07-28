International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to announce earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $2.6210 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $59.14 and a 52 week high of $84.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. International Flavors & Fragrances's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.93%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.28 per share, for a total transaction of $19,312,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,682,730 shares in the company, valued at $199,273,184.40. This represents a 10.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $84.80 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.16.

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International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc NYSE: IFF is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF's research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

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