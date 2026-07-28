International General Insurance (IGIC) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect International General Insurance to post earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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International General Insurance Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:IGIC opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. International General Insurance has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.11.

International General Insurance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from International General Insurance's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. International General Insurance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IGIC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International General Insurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of International General Insurance from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of International General Insurance from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International General Insurance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International General Insurance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in International General Insurance by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 51,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 35,480 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International General Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International General Insurance by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,436 shares of the company's stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 31,675 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International General Insurance by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 237,694 shares of the company's stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 27,444 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in International General Insurance by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,962 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance NASDAQ: IGIC is a global specialty insurer and reinsurer focused on underwriting a diverse portfolio of property and casualty risks. Headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda, the company provides tailored risk solutions across a broad range of industry sectors. IGIC operates within the excess and surplus lines market, leveraging specialized expertise to cover complex and hard-to-place risks that fall outside the scope of standard commercial insurance.

Founded in 1988, IGIC has grown its product offering to include marine, energy, aviation, construction, professional liability and credit & surety lines.

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