International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. International Personal Finance had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

Here are the key takeaways from International Personal Finance's conference call:

Strong lending and receivables growth: Customer numbers rose 5.4% to 1.743 million, lending increased 18.5% at constant exchange rates, and net receivables grew 17% to £1.17 billion, supported by momentum in Poland, Mexico and IPF Digital.

Customer numbers rose 5.4% to 1.743 million, lending increased 18.5% at constant exchange rates, and net receivables grew 17% to £1.17 billion, supported by momentum in Poland, Mexico and IPF Digital. Credit quality and funding remained robust. Management reported stable customer repayment behavior, a broadly unchanged 30.9% impairment coverage ratio, £107 million of funding headroom and a lower cost of funding of 12%.

Management reported stable customer repayment behavior, a broadly unchanged 30.9% impairment coverage ratio, £107 million of funding headroom and a lower cost of funding of 12%. Pre-exceptional profit before tax was £47.4 million, down 5% reported and 13.5% at constant currency, in line with guidance as the company increased investment in growth, technology and data. The pre-exceptional return on required equity fell to 12.9% and is expected to remain below the 15%-20% target through 2027.

The recommended acquisition by Basepoint has received all required regulatory approvals, with a court sanction hearing scheduled for 31 July and the transaction expected to become effective on 4 August 2026. Shareholders are due to receive £2.35 per share plus a £0.15 special dividend, or £2.50 in total.

Implementation of the revised Consumer Credit Directive is progressing more slowly than expected across several markets, with potential delays into late 2026 or 2027, creating continued regulatory uncertainty.

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International Personal Finance Price Performance

IPF stock traded up GBX 0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 249.50. 587,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.87, a current ratio of 16.49 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 248.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 245.26. International Personal Finance has a 12 month low of GBX 195 and a 12 month high of GBX 257.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £554.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at International Personal Finance

In related news, insider Gary Thompson sold 131,701 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247, for a total transaction of £325,301.47. Also, insider Gerard Ryan sold 226,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247, for a total value of £560,057.68. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc is helping to build a better world through financial inclusion by providing affordable credit products and insurance services to underserved consumers across nine markets. Our 1.7 million customers, who have low to medium incomes and a limited credit history, turn to us to fulfil their plans when it really matters. As a group of people who are often financially excluded, we play a vital role in society by responsibly providing unsecured, affordable credit tailored to meet their personal needs and financial circumstances, as well as a variety of great value home, medical and life insurances to help them and their families.

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