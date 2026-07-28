Interparfums (IPAR) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.9640 per share and revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $344.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.00 million. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm's revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Interparfums to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Interparfums Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $127.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Interparfums has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $128.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interparfums

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 8.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interparfums by 61.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Interparfums by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interparfums by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interparfums by 24.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IPAR. BWS Financial reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Interparfums from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Interparfums from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Interparfums from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interparfums presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Interparfums

Interparfums Company Profile

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company's core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

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