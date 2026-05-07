inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

inTEST (NYSE:INTT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on inTEST from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, inTEST has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and an average price target of $19.00.

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inTEST Price Performance

Shares of inTEST stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $217.56 million, a PE ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60. inTEST has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in inTEST in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in inTEST in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in inTEST in the third quarter worth $127,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in inTEST in the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in inTEST in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting inTEST

Here are the key news stories impacting inTEST this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: inTEST reported revenue of $33.9M and GAAP EPS of $0.06 (adjusted EPS $0.16), beating consensus estimates and signaling improving operating performance. Business Wire: Q1 2026 Results

Q1 results beat expectations: inTEST reported revenue of $33.9M and GAAP EPS of $0.06 (adjusted EPS $0.16), beating consensus estimates and signaling improving operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance modestly above consensus: company-issued FY2026 revenue guidance of ~$130–135M and Q2 guidance of ~$32–34M compare favorably to Street revenue expectations, supporting the near-term top-line outlook. Business Wire: Guidance

Revenue guidance modestly above consensus: company-issued FY2026 revenue guidance of ~$130–135M and Q2 guidance of ~$32–34M compare favorably to Street revenue expectations, supporting the near-term top-line outlook. Positive Sentiment: Added to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum lists — a spotlight from Zacks can attract momentum and retail flows. Zacks: Best Momentum Stock May 6

Added to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum lists — a spotlight from Zacks can attract momentum and retail flows. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 earnings coverage and full call transcript available for deeper detail — useful for investors wanting management commentary on demand drivers and margin trends. Seeking Alpha: Q1 2026 Call Transcript

Q1 earnings coverage and full call transcript available for deeper detail — useful for investors wanting management commentary on demand drivers and margin trends. Negative Sentiment: Analyst estimate revisions from Northland are mixed: the firm raised FY2026 EPS to $0.45 and nudged Q2 2026 to $0.10 (supportive), but trimmed several 2027 quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2027 down modestly), which suggests caution about longer‑term cadence. (Note: revisions issued May 5 via analyst notes.)

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation NYSE: INTT is a developer and manufacturer of precision instrumentation and test solutions designed for the semiconductor, microelectronics and related manufacturing industries. The company's offerings focus on thermal management and instrument interface technologies that support the environmental conditioning and electrical performance evaluation of devices under test. These solutions include temperature controllers and cyclers, thermal subsystems, load boards, connectors and custom test interfaces engineered to accelerate reliability testing, product qualification and high-volume production measurement.

Serving customers across North America, Europe and Asia, inTEST supports semiconductor fabs, assembly and packaging facilities, research laboratories and OEM equipment builders.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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