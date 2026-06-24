Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Richard Dalzell Sells 284 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) Director Richard Dalzell sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total transaction of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,084,358.56. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Intuit Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.08. 5,176,317 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,392,948. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $252.84 and a one year high of $813.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Freedom Capital cut Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $511.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Intuit by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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