Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Lowered to $576.00 at TD Cowen

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $633.00 to $576.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. TD Cowen's target price suggests a potential upside of 46.27% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuit from $803.00 to $649.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $634.26.

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Intuit Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $393.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $416.74 and a 200-day moving average of $532.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit has a twelve month low of $342.11 and a twelve month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 121,516 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $82,984,000 after buying an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,058 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 15.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,629 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the software maker's stock worth $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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