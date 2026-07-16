Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Rating Increased to Strong Sell at Piper Sandler

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Piper Sandler to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $633.00 price target on Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.39.

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Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $279.70 on Tuesday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.65 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total value of $74,498.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,358.56. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $541,992.50. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intuit

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About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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