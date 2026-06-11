Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Sets New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $281.93 and last traded at $284.22, with a volume of 6144800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $293.78.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Northcoast Research reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $463.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $514.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.11.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Intuit's payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $386,812.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $19,156,152,000 after acquiring an additional 296,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,062,848 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,653,092,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614,539 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,369,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,100,857 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,378,912,000 after purchasing an additional 60,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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