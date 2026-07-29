Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Trading Up 6.7% - Here's Why

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) shares rose 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $333.33 and last traded at $334.0620. Approximately 2,008,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,418,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $312.99.

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More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: INTU may be benefiting from a broader rebound in software stocks, as investors rotated toward enterprise software following weakness in chip and hardware shares. Software Is Beating Chips for Once

INTU may be benefiting from a broader rebound in software stocks, as investors rotated toward enterprise software following weakness in chip and hardware shares. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit is attracting elevated investor attention, which could increase trading activity and volatility but does not provide a clear fundamental signal. Intuit Is Attracting Investor Attention

Intuit is attracting elevated investor attention, which could increase trading activity and volatility but does not provide a clear fundamental signal. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen downgraded Intuit to Hold from Buy, citing a near-term catalyst path that is skewed negative and could limit a recovery in the shares. The report follows significant reductions in sell-side price targets after Intuit cut its TurboTax growth guidance. TD Cowen Downgrades Intuit

TD Cowen downgraded Intuit to Hold from Buy, citing a near-term catalyst path that is skewed negative and could limit a recovery in the shares. The report follows significant reductions in sell-side price targets after Intuit cut its TurboTax growth guidance. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities-fraud class action covering investors who purchased INTU securities from August 22, 2025, through May 20, 2026. The complaints allege Intuit overstated TurboTax’s competitive position and growth prospects while failing to disclose customer losses, rising competition and pricing pressure. These allegations have not been proven, but the litigation adds reputational, legal and investor-confidence risk. The lead-plaintiff deadline is September 8, 2026. Intuit Class Action Filing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $412.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $427.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $462.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $289.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total value of $74,498.88. Following the sale, the director owned 11,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,084,358.56. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,407,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Intuit by 102.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,896,561 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,684,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,719 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $785,564,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 44.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,563,158 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 484,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intuit by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,848,954,000 after purchasing an additional 471,451 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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