Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Director Sells $5,537,289.18 in Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 141,909 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $5,537,289.18. Following the sale, the director owned 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,365,847.36. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 141,909 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $4,860,383.25.

On Monday, May 4th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 141,909 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $3,567,592.26.

On Monday, April 20th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 141,909 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $3,996,157.44.

On Monday, April 6th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 141,909 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $3,292,288.80.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 283,818 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $5,330,102.04.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts: Sign Up

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Shares of LUNR stock traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.83. 16,411,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,578,934. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 1.68. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Machines to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Intuitive Machines from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuitive Machines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Intuitive Machines from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Intuitive Machines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUNR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 406.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuitive Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Machines wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Machines currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here