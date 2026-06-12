Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $10,353.25 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) EVP Mark Brosius sold 25 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.13, for a total value of $10,353.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $582,266.78. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mark Brosius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Mark Brosius sold 23 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $9,755.22.

On Monday, June 8th, Mark Brosius sold 23 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.12, for a total value of $9,662.76.

On Friday, May 22nd, Mark Brosius sold 18 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.80, for a total value of $7,916.40.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Mark Brosius sold 18 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.38, for a total value of $7,926.84.

On Monday, May 18th, Mark Brosius sold 18 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.47, for a total value of $7,604.46.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $411.06. 1,776,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,661. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $443.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.79. The company has a market cap of $145.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.68 and a 1-year high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $366.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $571.28.

Get Our Latest Report on ISRG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Draper Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,522,191 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $862,108,000 after acquiring an additional 132,966 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,077 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $40,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 787.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,599,661 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $15,026,776,000 after acquiring an additional 263,828 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with brokerage sentiment still at a “Moderate Buy” and recent EPS estimate increases signaling confidence in Intuitive Surgical’s growth outlook.

Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with brokerage sentiment still at a “Moderate Buy” and recent EPS estimate increases signaling confidence in Intuitive Surgical’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights that the company’s scale, cost discipline, and adoption of the da Vinci 5 platform could help protect margins even if tariffs and input costs remain a concern.

Recent commentary highlights that the company’s scale, cost discipline, and adoption of the da Vinci 5 platform could help protect margins even if tariffs and input costs remain a concern. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention has increased around ISRG, which can support trading activity, but this appears more like watchlist interest than a fresh business catalyst.

Investor attention has increased around ISRG, which can support trading activity, but this appears more like watchlist interest than a fresh business catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: BofA trimmed its price target slightly to $515 from $520, which still implies upside but signals a bit less optimism than before. Article: BofA adjusts price target on Intuitive Surgical to $515 from $520

BofA trimmed its price target slightly to $515 from $520, which still implies upside but signals a bit less optimism than before. Neutral Sentiment: Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they are unlikely to be a major fundamental concern.

Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they are unlikely to be a major fundamental concern. Negative Sentiment: One recent research note was notably bearish, with Deutsche Bank cutting its target to $366 and maintaining a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that valuation may still be too rich despite the company’s strong operating performance.

One recent research note was notably bearish, with Deutsche Bank cutting its target to $366 and maintaining a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that valuation may still be too rich despite the company’s strong operating performance. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a view calling Intuitive Surgical an “excellent business, unattractive stock,” reflecting ongoing investor caution around the valuation. Article: Intuitive Surgical: Excellent Business, Unattractive Stock

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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