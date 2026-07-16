Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.

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Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 3.4%

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $13.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $402.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,129,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,005. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $418.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.98. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $378.50 and a 12 month high of $603.88. The company has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. The trade was a 46.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,080.80. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,445,880 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,951,609,000 after acquiring an additional 294,651 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 3,227,472 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,451,362,000 after acquiring an additional 739,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,554,514 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,446,775,000 after acquiring an additional 39,831 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,172,526 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $664,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 889,727 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $503,906,000 after purchasing an additional 266,380 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $515.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $562.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical announced second-quarter earnings, which could provide a catalyst if results show continued demand for da Vinci systems and strong procedure growth. Intuitive Announces Second Quarter Earnings

Intuitive Surgical announced second-quarter earnings, which could provide a catalyst if results show continued demand for da Vinci systems and strong procedure growth. Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial kept a buy rating on ISRG, even after lowering its price target to $510 from $580, signaling analysts still see upside from current levels.

Truist Financial kept a rating on ISRG, even after lowering its price target to $510 from $580, signaling analysts still see upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical with an Outperform rating, adding to bullish sentiment around the stock.

BMO Capital initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical with an rating, adding to bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted ongoing growth opportunities from Intuitive’s AI-enabled da Vinci 5 rollout and its Ion lung biopsy platform, suggesting additional long-term revenue drivers beyond core surgery systems.

Several reports highlighted ongoing growth opportunities from Intuitive’s AI-enabled da Vinci 5 rollout and its Ion lung biopsy platform, suggesting additional long-term revenue drivers beyond core surgery systems. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders are pricing in a large post-earnings move, reflecting elevated uncertainty rather than a clear directional bet. Options Traders Brace for ISRG Earnings – Here’s the Expected Stock Range

Options traders are pricing in a large post-earnings move, reflecting elevated uncertainty rather than a clear directional bet. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary ahead of earnings focused on whether ISRG can defend leadership as global robotic-surgery competition intensifies, a longer-term competitive issue that is not necessarily an immediate earnings hit. Can ISRG Defend Its Leadership as Global Competition Intensifies?

Market commentary ahead of earnings focused on whether ISRG can defend leadership as global robotic-surgery competition intensifies, a longer-term competitive issue that is not necessarily an immediate earnings hit. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern persists over the April 2026 Class II worldwide recall of certain da Vinci components, which has raised questions about product reliability and near-term sentiment. Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Is Down 6.3% After Class II Recall of da Vinci Components Has The Bull Case Changed?

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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