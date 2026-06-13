Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

ISRG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays set a $651.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $571.28.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $411.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $396.68 and a 52-week high of $603.88. The business's 50 day moving average is $442.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,599,661 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $15,026,776,000 after buying an additional 263,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,701,591 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $8,892,753,000 after buying an additional 162,264 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,856,018 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $4,449,491,000 after purchasing an additional 127,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,856,987,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,128,735 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,338,350,000 after purchasing an additional 611,268 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with brokerage sentiment still at a “Moderate Buy” and recent EPS estimate increases signaling confidence in Intuitive Surgical’s growth outlook.

Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with brokerage sentiment still at a “Moderate Buy” and recent EPS estimate increases signaling confidence in Intuitive Surgical’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights that the company’s scale, cost discipline, and adoption of the da Vinci 5 platform could help protect margins even if tariffs and input costs remain a concern.

Recent commentary highlights that the company’s scale, cost discipline, and adoption of the da Vinci 5 platform could help protect margins even if tariffs and input costs remain a concern. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention has increased around ISRG, which can support trading activity, but this appears more like watchlist interest than a fresh business catalyst.

Investor attention has increased around ISRG, which can support trading activity, but this appears more like watchlist interest than a fresh business catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: BofA trimmed its price target slightly to $515 from $520, which still implies upside but signals a bit less optimism than before. Article: BofA adjusts price target on Intuitive Surgical to $515 from $520

BofA trimmed its price target slightly to $515 from $520, which still implies upside but signals a bit less optimism than before. Neutral Sentiment: Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they are unlikely to be a major fundamental concern.

Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they are unlikely to be a major fundamental concern. Negative Sentiment: One recent research note was notably bearish, with Deutsche Bank cutting its target to $366 and maintaining a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that valuation may still be too rich despite the company’s strong operating performance.

One recent research note was notably bearish, with Deutsche Bank cutting its target to $366 and maintaining a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that valuation may still be too rich despite the company’s strong operating performance. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a view calling Intuitive Surgical an “excellent business, unattractive stock,” reflecting ongoing investor caution around the valuation. Article: Intuitive Surgical: Excellent Business, Unattractive Stock

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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