Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inv Vk Ca Valu

Inv Vk Ca Valu ( NYSE:VCV Get Free Report ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 144,638 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the March 15th total of 172,888 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,258 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company's stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 18.80% of the company's stock.

Inv Vk Ca Valu Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VCV traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.64. 70,147 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,056. Inv Vk Ca Valu has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91.

Inv Vk Ca Valu Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%.

About Inv Vk Ca Valu

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade California municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

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