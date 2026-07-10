Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

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Inv Vk Ca Valu Stock Up 0.3%

Inv Vk Ca Valu ( NYSE:VCV Get Free Report ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.83 and traded as low as $10.75. Inv Vk Ca Valu shares last traded at $10.7850, with a volume of 79,534 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.

Inv Vk Ca Valu Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150,260 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $12,802,000 after buying an additional 344,545 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Inv Vk Ca Valu by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,630 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 223,658 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Inv Vk Ca Valu by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 570,385 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 99,089 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Inv Vk Ca Valu during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, ProCore Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inv Vk Ca Valu during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors own 18.80% of the company's stock.

About Inv Vk Ca Valu

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade California municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

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