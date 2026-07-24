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Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Inv Vk Invt Ny logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN) fell below its 200-day moving average, trading as low as $11.09 and last changing hands at $11.12, down about 1.1% on the day.
  • The fund announced a monthly dividend of $0.0685 per share, payable July 31 to shareholders of record on July 14, implying an annualized yield of about 7.4%.
  • Institutional investors have been active in the stock, with several firms increasing positions; overall, about 34.87% of shares are held by hedge funds and other institutions.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.31 and traded as low as $11.09. Inv Vk Invt Ny shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 14,228 shares changing hands.

Inv Vk Invt Ny Trading Down 1.1%

The firm's fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31.

Inv Vk Invt Ny Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0685 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Institutional Trading of Inv Vk Invt Ny

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Inv Vk Invt Ny by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,944 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 220,915 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 254,899 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. Indivisible Partners bought a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny during the 4th quarter worth $2,622,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,015 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,148 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inv Vk Invt Ny

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade New York municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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