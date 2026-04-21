Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and traded as high as $9.82. Inv Vk Mun Tr shares last traded at $9.7850, with a volume of 159,370 shares traded.

Get Inv Vk Mun Tr alerts: Sign Up

Inv Vk Mun Tr Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inv Vk Mun Tr

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inv Vk Mun Tr by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,768,838 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $55,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,317 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Inv Vk Mun Tr by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,199,525 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Inv Vk Mun Tr by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 960,745 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 130,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Inv Vk Mun Tr by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,647 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 401,375 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 43,972 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inv Vk Mun Tr

Invesco Municipal Income Trust NYSE: VKQ is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds issued by U.S. states, municipalities, counties and territories. As a tax-advantaged vehicle, the trust offers investors access to the municipal bond market through a diversified portfolio managed by seasoned fixed income professionals.

The trust generally allocates at least 80% of its assets to investment-grade municipal securities, although it may invest in lower-rated obligations when deemed appropriate by its management team.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Inv Vk Mun Tr, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Inv Vk Mun Tr wasn't on the list.

While Inv Vk Mun Tr currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here