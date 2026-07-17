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Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Inventiva logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Inventiva with an overweight rating, adding to Wall Street attention on the biotech stock.
  • Other analysts are mixed on IVA: Truist Financial issued a buy with a $13 price target, while Wall Street Zen and Weiss Ratings have both taken bearish views.
  • Inventiva shares were up 1.1% to $4.52, and the stock currently carries a consensus buy rating with an average price target of $16.56.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Inventiva.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an "overweight" rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Inventiva from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IVA

Inventiva Trading Up 1.1%

IVA opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. Inventiva has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.98.

Institutional Trading of Inventiva

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inventiva during the 1st quarter worth $1,111,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inventiva in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inventiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,601,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Inventiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Yu Fan bought a new position in Inventiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,975,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inventiva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inventiva NASDAQ: IVA is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of metabolic, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The company's core expertise lies in the modulation of nuclear receptors and signaling pathways that regulate fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic dysfunction. Inventiva's scientific platform integrates medicinal chemistry, in vitro and in vivo pharmacology, and translational sciences to advance a diversified pipeline of therapeutic candidates.

The company's lead asset, lanifibranor (IVA337), is a pan-PPAR agonist in Phase III development for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and has demonstrated anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in preclinical and clinical studies.

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Analyst Recommendations for Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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