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Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
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Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.5556.

IVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Inventiva from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Inventiva in a report on Friday. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Inventiva

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,600,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inventiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,601,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Inventiva by 28,881.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,643,702 shares of the company's stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,580 shares in the last quarter. SymBiosis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Inventiva in the 4th quarter valued at $12,090,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Inventiva by 2,267.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,652,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company's stock.

Inventiva Stock Performance

Shares of IVA opened at $4.62 on Friday. Inventiva has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $7.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32.

Inventiva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inventiva NASDAQ: IVA is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of metabolic, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The company's core expertise lies in the modulation of nuclear receptors and signaling pathways that regulate fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic dysfunction. Inventiva's scientific platform integrates medicinal chemistry, in vitro and in vivo pharmacology, and translational sciences to advance a diversified pipeline of therapeutic candidates.

The company's lead asset, lanifibranor (IVA337), is a pan-PPAR agonist in Phase III development for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and has demonstrated anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in preclinical and clinical studies.

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Analyst Recommendations for Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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