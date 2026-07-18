InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.7143.

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IVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised InvenTrust Properties from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised InvenTrust Properties to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Get Our Latest Report on InvenTrust Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 44.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,600 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company's stock.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE IVT opened at $36.72 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. InvenTrust Properties has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.79 million. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 35.66%.InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.960 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. InvenTrust Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self‐managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open‐air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long‐term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin‐off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

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