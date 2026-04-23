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InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
InvenTrust Properties logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Shares hit a new 52-week high — IVT traded as high as $32.99 (last $32.617) on Thursday, up about 1.7% with roughly 31,283 shares changing hands.
  • Analysts mostly positive — Five analysts rate IVT a Buy and two a Hold (average "Moderate Buy") with an average target of $32.33, while Wells Fargo and KeyCorp recently raised targets to $34 and $35, respectively.
  • Mixed fundamentals but higher dividend — The company missed quarterly EPS ($0.03 vs. $0.45) but slightly beat revenue and set FY2026 guidance of 1.91–1.95 EPS, and it raised its quarterly dividend to $0.25 (annual $1.00, ~3.1% yield; DPR ≈ 69.9%).
  • Interested in InvenTrust Properties? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.99 and last traded at $32.6170, with a volume of 31283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on IVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised InvenTrust Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 37.24%.The firm had revenue of $77.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. InvenTrust Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,732,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,453,000 after buying an additional 60,395 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,821 shares of the company's stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 57,633 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 13.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 286,754 shares of the company's stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,841 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 1,105,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,650,000 after buying an additional 116,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $5,263,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company's stock.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self‐managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open‐air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long‐term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin‐off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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