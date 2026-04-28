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InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
InvenTrust Properties logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Q1 beat and guidance raise: InvenTrust reported EPS of $0.07, beating estimates by $0.01, with revenue of $82.58M versus $79.36M, and updated FY2026 guidance to a 1.920–1.960 EPS range.
  • Dividend increase: The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.25 ( $1.00 annualized), up from $0.24, yielding 3.1% with a payout ratio of about 69.9%.
  • Mixed market reaction and analyst view: Shares traded down to $32.62 despite the beat; InvenTrust has a $2.53B market cap and a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average target near $32.60 and some firms raising targets to $34–$35.
  • Five stocks we like better than InvenTrust Properties.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 37.24%.The business had revenue of $82.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.36 million. InvenTrust Properties updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.920-1.960 EPS.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

InvenTrust Properties stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.62. 548,382 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,621. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.83. InvenTrust Properties has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $33.19.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. InvenTrust Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised InvenTrust Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on InvenTrust Properties

Institutional Trading of InvenTrust Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 44.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 47,391 shares of the company's stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,333 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,325 shares of the company's stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company's stock.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self‐managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open‐air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long‐term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin‐off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

See Also

Earnings History for InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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