Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and traded as low as $15.13. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.2050, with a volume of 31,923 shares.

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Invesco Bond Fund Stock Down 0.5%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41.

Invesco Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0665 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 31,835 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund NYSE: VBF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund designed to provide investors with diversified exposure to investment-grade fixed-income securities. Launched and overseen by Invesco's fixed income team, the fund primarily invests in U.S. government and corporate debt, alongside sectors such as mortgage- and asset-backed securities. Its objective is to offer a balance of current income and preservation of capital through broad market participation and sector-specific opportunities.

The fund's strategy emphasizes intermediate-duration bonds, allowing portfolio managers to adjust interest-rate and credit exposures in response to evolving market conditions.

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