Invesco Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Invesco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 47.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Invesco to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

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Invesco Price Performance

IVZ stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.41. 8,538,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,633,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.62. Invesco has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $31.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.67.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Evercore set a $32.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Invesco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.31.

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About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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