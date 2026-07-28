Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. Invesco had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Invesco's revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Invesco Trading Up 0.5%

IVZ opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The company's 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,389 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Invesco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,249 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Invesco from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invesco

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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