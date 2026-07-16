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Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Short interest in IQI fell sharply in June, dropping 40.6% to 52,573 shares as of June 30. That represents only 0.1% of shares outstanding and a low 0.4-day days-to-cover ratio.
  • Several large investors increased their stakes in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust, including Royal Bank of Canada, NewEdge Advisors, Raymond James Financial, Ameriprise Financial, and Bank of America.
  • The trust recently declared a monthly dividend of $0.0631 per share, payable July 31, implying an annualized yield of 7.4%. Shares last traded at $10.18, near their 52-week high of $10.42.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI - Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 52,573 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the June 15th total of 88,454 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,448 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,022 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 23.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,245 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 21,515 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,353,664 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 92,863 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 144.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,786 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 184,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,922 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,732 shares during the period.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of IQI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.18. 74,404 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,628. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust NYSE: IQI is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, the fund's primary objective is to provide investors with a high level of current income that is exempt from federal income taxes. To achieve this, the trust invests predominantly in investment-grade municipal securities issued by U.S. states, municipalities, and their agencies.

The portfolio holds a diversified blend of municipal bonds, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, and other tax-exempt obligations.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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