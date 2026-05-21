Investors Buy High Volume of CryoPort Call Options (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 10,010 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,408% compared to the typical daily volume of 664 call options.

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CryoPort Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ CYRX traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.95. The company's stock had a trading volume of 103,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,536. CryoPort has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $703.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 41.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that CryoPort will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYRX. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CryoPort from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CryoPort from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CryoPort from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CryoPort from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CryoPort has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CryoPort

Insider Buying and Selling at CryoPort

In other CryoPort news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 7,918 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $63,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,054,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,436,008. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 3,235 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $25,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 103,697 shares in the company, valued at $829,576. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,939 shares of company stock valued at $471,183. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CryoPort

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,244,802 shares of the company's stock worth $31,150,000 after purchasing an additional 623,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,858,031 shares of the company's stock worth $27,094,000 after acquiring an additional 69,550 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 0.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,683 shares of the company's stock worth $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in CryoPort by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 90,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC raised its position in CryoPort by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,199,225 shares of the company's stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 381,063 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc NASDAQ: CYRX is a global provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions for the life sciences industry. The company specializes in cryogenic shipping for critical biological materials, supporting the development, clinical testing and commercialization of cell and gene therapies, biologics, vaccines and reproductive medicine. By offering end-to-end supply chain management, CryoPort helps ensure the integrity and viability of temperature-sensitive products from point of origin to destination.

CryoPort's product portfolio includes proprietary cryogenic dry shippers, advanced active and passive thermal packaging, and real-time data monitoring platforms.

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