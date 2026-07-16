Investors Buy Large Volume of Bristol Myers Squibb Call Options (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 34,923 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 49% compared to the typical volume of 23,471 call options.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,729,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,316,050. The firm's 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $57.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Bristol Myers Squibb has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is 70.79%.

Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol Myers Squibb

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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