Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on CocaCola (NYSE:KO)

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 59,751 call options on the company. This is an increase of 16% compared to the average volume of 51,462 call options.

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Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $19,839,448.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 278,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,013,186.70. The trade was a 47.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $2,284,228.65. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CocaCola

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth about $3,865,807,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 867.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,432,190 shares of the company's stock worth $1,008,954,000 after acquiring an additional 12,939,959 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1,206.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,641,007 shares of the company's stock worth $743,913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,182,323 shares of the company's stock worth $2,809,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,573,527 shares of the company's stock worth $879,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings and revenue beat consensus (EPS $0.86 vs. $0.81 expected; revenue $12.47B vs. $12.28B expected), signaling stronger top‑ and bottom‑line momentum. Article Title

Q1 earnings and revenue beat consensus (EPS $0.86 vs. $0.81 expected; revenue $12.47B vs. $12.28B expected), signaling stronger top‑ and bottom‑line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Coca‑Cola raised its annual adjusted EPS guidance to $3.240–$3.270 (consensus ~3.23), reflecting management confidence in pricing and mix — a clear catalyst for upside. Article Title

Coca‑Cola raised its annual adjusted EPS guidance to $3.240–$3.270 (consensus ~3.23), reflecting management confidence in pricing and mix — a clear catalyst for upside. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted growth in concentrate sales and resilient demand for higher‑priced drinks; WSJ and other reports note profit rises driven by concentrate volumes sold to bottlers. Article Title

Management highlighted growth in concentrate sales and resilient demand for higher‑priced drinks; WSJ and other reports note profit rises driven by concentrate volumes sold to bottlers. Positive Sentiment: Premarket reaction: shares jumped (reported ~3% premarket) after the beat and guidance raise, showing initial investor enthusiasm. Article Title

Premarket reaction: shares jumped (reported ~3% premarket) after the beat and guidance raise, showing initial investor enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: Company press release and investor slide deck provide detail on regional performance and margin drivers — useful for modeling but not new directional news. Press Release & Slide Deck

Company press release and investor slide deck provide detail on regional performance and margin drivers — useful for modeling but not new directional news. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst previews and commentary ahead of the print focused on pricing power vs. volume tradeoffs; background reading for investors assessing sustainability of the beat. Article Title

Analyst previews and commentary ahead of the print focused on pricing power vs. volume tradeoffs; background reading for investors assessing sustainability of the beat. Negative Sentiment: Market concerns persist about consumer fatigue from price increases and soft volumes; several articles warn pricing may be wearing thin and could limit upside if volumes don’t recover. Article Title

Market concerns persist about consumer fatigue from price increases and soft volumes; several articles warn pricing may be wearing thin and could limit upside if volumes don’t recover. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and modest recent share gains (KO up only ~6% over the last year) leave less room for disappointment — investors cited a stretched P/E vs. growth expectations. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 target price on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Stock Up 6.3%

KO stock traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,561,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,127,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CocaCola has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average of $73.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CocaCola will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 69.74%.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola's brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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