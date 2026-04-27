Investors Buy Large Volume of Vizsla Silver Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA)

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 35,721 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 375% compared to the average daily volume of 7,523 call options.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Vizsla Silver from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded Vizsla Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Vizsla Silver has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vizsla Silver

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 10,764.2% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,321 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vizsla Silver Trading Up 5.2%

Vizsla Silver stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,929,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,277,990. The company has a quick ratio of 65.89, a current ratio of 65.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.09. Vizsla Silver has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $7.19. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on high-grade silver projects in Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of properties in the Panuco District of Sinaloa, where it is advancing its flagship Panuco Project, among several other exploration targets. These assets cover prolific epithermal vein systems that have historically produced significant silver and base metals.

The Panuco Project encompasses multiple mineralized zones over a 17,000-hectare land package, where ongoing drilling campaigns have reported consistent high-grade silver intercepts.

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