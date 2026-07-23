Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 200,046 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 76% compared to the average volume of 113,959 call options.

Get Pfizer alerts: Sign Up

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 30,355,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,389,609. The company has a market cap of $142.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.35. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.30%.

Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC lowered Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pfizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pfizer wasn't on the list.

While Pfizer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here