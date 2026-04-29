Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 53,992 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,619% compared to the average volume of 3,141 put options.

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Floor & Decor Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:FND traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business's 50 day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.82. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $92.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.13 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 4.45%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.180 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 339,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,195 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 290.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,083 shares of the company's stock worth $45,354,000 after buying an additional 444,290 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,644,000 after buying an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,811,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,527,000 after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 343,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,098,000 after acquiring an additional 87,013 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FND

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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