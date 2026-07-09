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Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHAZ)

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026

Key Points

  • SharonAI Holdings (NASDAQ: SHAZ) saw unusually heavy options activity, with traders buying 4,127 put contracts on Thursday, about 30% above its average put volume.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but generally positive, with several firms assigning buy or overweight ratings and an average target price of $84.67, though some analysts recently issued sell ratings.
  • The stock rose sharply to $81.99 on Thursday and has been highly volatile, with a 52-week range of $1.90 to $178.00 and a beta of 5.89.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHAZ - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,127 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 30% compared to the average volume of 3,182 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock

SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock Price Performance

SHAZ traded up $5.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.99. The stock had a trading volume of 719,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.04. SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $178.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 5.89.

SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHAZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SharonAI Holdings Inc is a high-performance computing (HPC) company deploying large-scale energy and compute infrastructure, USA energy markets and infrastructure asset management. Its services include: Sovereign AI Australia, GPU-as-a-Service, SHARON AI Cloud, SHARON AI Private Cloud, Virtual Private Clusters, HPC Servers, SHARON AI Supercluster, GPU Fleet, Virtual Servers, Cloud Storage, AI Model Training, High-Performance Computing (HPC), and Video Encoding & Decoding. The company's products are: Sovereign AI Australia, GPU-as-a-Service, SHARON AI Cloud, SHARON AI Private Cloud, Virtual Private Clusters, HPC Servers, SHARON AI Supercluster, GPU Fleet, Virtual Servers, Cloud Storage, AI Model Training, High Performance Computing (HPC), and Video Encoding & Decoding.

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