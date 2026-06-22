Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 133,007 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 111% compared to the typical volume of 63,001 call options.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $3.89 on Monday, reaching $252.99. 8,770,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,189,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.51. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $212.34 and a twelve month high of $332.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings raised International Business Machines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.17.

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About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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