Investors Purchase Large Volume of Fidelity National Information Services Call Options (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,004 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 105% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,949 call options.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $495,956,000. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 228,021 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $10,696,000 after buying an additional 72,040 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,353,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.43. 4,143,432 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,988,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.44. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services's revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.580-1.620 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Further Reading

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