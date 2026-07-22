Invitation Home (INVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Invitation Home to post earnings of $0.1708 per share and revenue of $713.3950 million for the quarter. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.91 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Invitation Home to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Invitation Home Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company's fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. Invitation Home has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $32.67.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Home

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invitation Home by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in Invitation Home by 11.8% in the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,530 shares of the company's stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Invitation Home by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Invitation Home from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Invitation Home from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Invitation Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Invitation Home from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Home to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INVH

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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