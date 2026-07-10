Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . 1,585,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session's volume of 2,220,887 shares.The stock last traded at $59.3680 and had previously closed at $64.27.

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More Ionis Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ionis Pharmaceuticals this week:

Negative Sentiment: Ionis and AstraZeneca reported that the Phase 3 CARDIO-TTRansform trial for eplontersen/Wainua did not meet its primary endpoint in transthyretin-mediated amyloid cardiomyopathy, a significant blow to the drug’s commercial prospects and a key reason the stock is under pressure. Article Title

Ionis and AstraZeneca reported that the Phase 3 CARDIO-TTRansform trial for eplontersen/Wainua did not meet its primary endpoint in transthyretin-mediated amyloid cardiomyopathy, a significant blow to the drug’s commercial prospects and a key reason the stock is under pressure. Negative Sentiment: Reuters also reported the late-stage failure, reinforcing concerns that the heart-disease franchise may not deliver the results investors had been expecting. Article Title

Reuters also reported the late-stage failure, reinforcing concerns that the heart-disease franchise may not deliver the results investors had been expecting. Negative Sentiment: There was unusual put-option buying and multiple insider stock sales under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, both of which can signal more caution from traders and investors near term.

There was unusual put-option buying and multiple insider stock sales under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, both of which can signal more caution from traders and investors near term. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts cut their price targets, including HC Wainwright, Morgan Stanley, Canaccord, and Needham, but all maintained positive ratings such as Buy or Overweight, suggesting Wall Street still sees meaningful upside despite the reset in expectations. Article Title

Several analysts cut their price targets, including HC Wainwright, Morgan Stanley, Canaccord, and Needham, but all maintained positive ratings such as Buy or Overweight, suggesting Wall Street still sees meaningful upside despite the reset in expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Ionis also updated FY2026 revenue guidance to $875 million-$900 million, which is broadly in line with consensus and does not offset the market’s focus on the trial miss.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 0.36. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.41.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $246.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.56 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a negative return on equity of 58.65%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $4,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 245,571 shares in the company, valued at $19,790,566.89. This trade represents a 16.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Holly B. Kordasiewicz sold 60,846 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $4,466,704.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,648,641.78. This trade represents a 73.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,038 shares of company stock worth $19,139,399. Insiders own 1.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 274,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 659,435 shares of the company's stock worth $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39,794 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,832 shares of the company's stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company's proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis' pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

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