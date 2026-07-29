IonQ (IONQ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.5415) per share and revenue of $66.4560 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $64.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.75 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 174.88%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IonQ to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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IonQ Price Performance

NYSE IONQ opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. IonQ has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.85 and a beta of 3.23. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John W. Raymond sold 3,815 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $209,863.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,408,941.48. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $188,272.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 139,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,984,353.30. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,102 shares of company stock valued at $701,489. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in IonQ by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,962,789 shares of the company's stock worth $402,160,000 after buying an additional 2,663,230 shares during the period. Marex Group plc increased its position in shares of IonQ by 419.1% during the fourth quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,083,453 shares of the company's stock worth $183,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,866 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,009,931 shares of the company's stock worth $179,926,000 after acquiring an additional 762,585 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,919,445 shares of the company's stock worth $130,995,000 after acquiring an additional 556,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in IonQ by 30.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,737,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,327,000 after purchasing an additional 636,482 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on IONQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of IonQ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IONQ

IonQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Benchmark Co. upgraded IonQ to “strong-buy,” reinforcing the bullish case for its full-stack quantum platform and international commercial expansion. Zacks.com

Benchmark Co. upgraded IonQ to “strong-buy,” reinforcing the bullish case for its full-stack quantum platform and international commercial expansion. Positive Sentiment: SkyWater acquisition advances: IonQ received final regulatory approval to complete its acquisition of SkyWater Technology. The deal is expected to strengthen IonQ’s U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, improve supply-chain control and accelerate development of scalable quantum systems. IonQ Receives Regulatory Approval to Complete Acquisition of SkyWater Technology

IonQ received final regulatory approval to complete its acquisition of SkyWater Technology. The deal is expected to strengthen IonQ’s U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, improve supply-chain control and accelerate development of scalable quantum systems. Positive Sentiment: Commercial validation for the sector: AT&T’s expanded partnership with D-Wave, which reportedly reduced a network-optimization task from 60 minutes to 15 seconds, is being viewed as evidence that quantum computing is moving toward practical enterprise use. The news lifted sentiment across the sector, including IonQ, and prompted higher analyst price targets for quantum companies. D-Wave’s AT&T Deal Shows Quantum Computing Is Moving Beyond Theory

AT&T’s expanded partnership with D-Wave, which reportedly reduced a network-optimization task from 60 minutes to 15 seconds, is being viewed as evidence that quantum computing is moving toward practical enterprise use. The news lifted sentiment across the sector, including IonQ, and prompted higher analyst price targets for quantum companies. Neutral Sentiment: Long-term growth narrative: Recent coverage highlights IonQ’s 256-qubit system, sales in more than 30 countries and exposure to quantum computing, networking, sensing and security. Benchmark estimates the overall quantum industry could generate approximately $1.5 billion in revenue in 2026, but the market remains early-stage and highly speculative. Benchmark’s Quantum Re-Rating Might Change the Case for Investing in IonQ

Recent coverage highlights IonQ’s 256-qubit system, sales in more than 30 countries and exposure to quantum computing, networking, sensing and security. Benchmark estimates the overall quantum industry could generate approximately $1.5 billion in revenue in 2026, but the market remains early-stage and highly speculative. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risks: IonQ recently missed quarterly EPS expectations despite revenue substantially exceeding forecasts. Its losses, negative earnings multiple and elevated volatility leave the stock vulnerable when investors reduce exposure to speculative technology names. The broader AI-infrastructure-led pullback has also pressured quantum stocks.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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