IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Director Sells 2,757 Shares

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) Director Kathryn Chou sold 2,757 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $151,690.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 62,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,444,692.16. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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IonQ Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of IONQ stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.36. 27,489,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,190,752. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $84.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of -208.44 and a beta of 3.18.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 174.88%.The firm had revenue of $64.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded IonQ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities upped their target price on IonQ from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IONQ

Trending Headlines about IonQ

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its price target on IonQ from $55 to $70 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling renewed analyst confidence in the stock’s upside. Benzinga source

Northland Securities raised its price target on IonQ from $55 to $70 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling renewed analyst confidence in the stock’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment is being supported by IonQ’s recent product momentum, including its new Clavis XG Multiplex quantum security offering and the company’s broader growth narrative around networking, sensing, and security. Quiver Quantitative source

Investor sentiment is being supported by IonQ’s recent product momentum, including its new Clavis XG Multiplex quantum security offering and the company’s broader growth narrative around networking, sensing, and security. Positive Sentiment: The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration is preparing executive orders to speed up quantum-computing development and address related security risks, which could lift the entire quantum sector, including IonQ. WSJ source

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration is preparing executive orders to speed up quantum-computing development and address related security risks, which could lift the entire quantum sector, including IonQ. Positive Sentiment: IonQ also announced a leadership addition, with the former CEO of Quantum Industry Canada joining the company, suggesting continued expansion of its industry relationships and talent base. BetaKit source

IonQ also announced a leadership addition, with the former CEO of Quantum Industry Canada joining the company, suggesting continued expansion of its industry relationships and talent base. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders approved the board, though the pay vote showed some pushback, making the governance update mixed rather than clearly positive or negative. TipRanks source

Shareholders approved the board, though the pay vote showed some pushback, making the governance update mixed rather than clearly positive or negative. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary says quantum stocks, including IonQ, remain vulnerable to macro pressure, rich valuations, and higher rates, which could limit near-term gains despite long-term promise. Yahoo Finance source

Some market commentary says quantum stocks, including IonQ, remain vulnerable to macro pressure, rich valuations, and higher rates, which could limit near-term gains despite long-term promise. Negative Sentiment: Additional analyst coverage from Zacks also framed IonQ as a sell candidate on valuation concerns, reinforcing caution around the stock’s current multiple. Zacks source

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IonQ by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,774,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,560,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420,037 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $199,753,000. Marex Group plc increased its position in IonQ by 419.1% in the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,083,453 shares of the company's stock worth $183,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,962,789 shares of the company's stock worth $402,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 3,195,818 shares of the company's stock worth $143,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,017 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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