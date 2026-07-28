IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Down 5.8% - Here's Why

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.12 and last traded at $33.8390. 19,723,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 25,599,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.

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More IonQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Regulatory approval clears SkyWater acquisition: IonQ received final regulatory approval to complete its acquisition of SkyWater Technology NASDAQ: SKYT , a U.S.-based semiconductor foundry. The transaction is expected to improve IonQ’s control over chip manufacturing, support a more vertically integrated platform, and accelerate its quantum-computing roadmap. IonQ Receives Regulatory Approval to Complete Acquisition of SkyWater Technology

IonQ received final regulatory approval to complete its acquisition of SkyWater Technology , a U.S.-based semiconductor foundry. The transaction is expected to improve IonQ’s control over chip manufacturing, support a more vertically integrated platform, and accelerate its quantum-computing roadmap. Positive Sentiment: Renewed analyst coverage supports the sector: Benchmark reinstated coverage of quantum-computing companies with favorable ratings, highlighting IonQ’s full-stack capabilities across computing, networking, sensing, and security. The firm also cited IonQ’s commercial progress selling its 256-qubit system in more than 30 countries. Benchmark analyst Gary Mobley estimates the quantum industry could generate approximately $1.5 billion in revenue during 2026. Benchmark’s Quantum Re-Rating Might Change The Case For Investing In IonQ

Benchmark reinstated coverage of quantum-computing companies with favorable ratings, highlighting IonQ’s full-stack capabilities across computing, networking, sensing, and security. The firm also cited IonQ’s commercial progress selling its 256-qubit system in more than 30 countries. Benchmark analyst Gary Mobley estimates the quantum industry could generate approximately $1.5 billion in revenue during 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Commercial validation across the industry: D-Wave Quantum’s expanded agreement with AT&T, involving quantum optimization for telecom network operations, prompted a broader sympathy move among quantum stocks, including IonQ. The deal reinforces the potential for near-term enterprise applications, although it benefits D-Wave more directly than IonQ. D-Wave’s AT&T Deal Lifts IonQ and Other Quantum Stocks

D-Wave Quantum’s expanded agreement with AT&T, involving quantum optimization for telecom network operations, prompted a broader sympathy move among quantum stocks, including IonQ. The deal reinforces the potential for near-term enterprise applications, although it benefits D-Wave more directly than IonQ. Negative Sentiment: AI-infrastructure concerns weigh on high-beta shares: A pullback tied to concerns about AI-infrastructure spending has pressured quantum-computing stocks. IonQ remains a speculative, loss-making growth company, with a reported quarterly earnings miss and an expected full-year loss, making its valuation particularly sensitive to changes in risk appetite and sector momentum. Quantum Stocks in Focus After the AI Infrastructure-led Pullback

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.50 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

IonQ Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.85 and a beta of 3.23.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). IonQ had a net margin of 174.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $64.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 754.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other news, Director Gabrielle B. Toledano sold 2,757 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $151,662.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,581.54. The trade was a 19.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 2,757 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $151,690.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,692.16. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 13,102 shares of company stock worth $701,489 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IonQ by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in IonQ by 3,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IonQ by 216.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. PeakShares LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IonQ by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company's stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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