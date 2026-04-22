IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Up 2.3% - Here's Why

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.13 and last traded at $47.34. Approximately 34,338,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 24,133,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.28.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

IONQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.25.

Read Our Latest Report on IonQ

IonQ Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 2.80. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $115,140.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,413 shares in the company, valued at $361,270.94. This represents a 46.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $93,352.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,326.42. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 8,581 shares of company stock worth $316,156 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,774,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,560,343,000 after buying an additional 5,420,037 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $199,753,000. Marex Group plc raised its position in IonQ by 419.1% in the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,083,453 shares of the company's stock worth $183,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in IonQ by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,962,789 shares of the company's stock worth $402,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,230 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. raised its position in IonQ by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 3,195,818 shares of the company's stock worth $143,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company's stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Further Reading

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